10 Accused Child Predators Arrested In SC ‘Operation Home Alone’

Ten accused child predators were recently arrested following a multi-agency sting operation in March called “Operation Home Alone,” York County, South Carolina Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Monday.

For several days in March, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from 13 other law enforcement agencies, tracked down alleged child predators by posing as children online on multiple social media platforms.

The ten men arrested contacted the undercover officers online and agreed to meet in a location, according to the sheriff’s office.

“These men believed they were traveling to a location to have a sexual encounter with a minor,” York County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a press release Monday. “The ages of the children they thought they were coming to have sex with were 10 to 17-years-old.”

Tolson urged parents to pay attention to their children’s cell phone and internet activity as these predators are specifically seeking out children to target.

“The message we need to communicate to parents in our community is, it’s extremely important to know what your children are doing on their phones,” said Sheriff Tolson. “Know what your child’s passwords are, know what apps they are using, and check them from time to time to see who they are talking with in chat rooms or texts.”

***** GET SOUTH CAROLINA’S LATEST NEWS IN YOUR INBOX … *****

The suspects were between 25 and 60 years old and were all from South Carolina and North Carolina.

“I think it’s important to understand these predators online come from all walks of life and all occupational backgrounds,” Tolson said

Here is the list of arrested suspects provided by the York County Sheriff’ Office:

David Medina Osorio,

AGE: 34

Williow Wood Lane, Rock Hill, SC

OCCUPATION: Unemployed

CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Criminal solicitation of a minor

2. Donald Dewaine Dorsey

AGE: 42

Possum Hollow Road, Indian Land, SC

OCCUPATION: Unemployed

CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Criminal solicitation of a minor

3. Jose Jesus Garcia-Arellano

AGE: 25

Goldsboro, NC

OCCUPATION: Unemployed

CHARGE(S): Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Criminal solicitation of a minor (X2), Disseminate Obscene Material to a Person less than 18-years-old

4. Joseph Scott Varalli

AGE: 30

York, SC

OCCUPATION: Unemployed

CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor

5. Keith Alan Grey

AGE: 44

China Grove, NC

OCCUPATION: Unknown

CHARGE(S): Criminal solicitation of a minor, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Victim under 11 years of age 1st Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree.

6. Michael John Worley

AGE: 48

Canton, NC

OCCUPATION: Construction

CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree

ADDITIONAL: Registered sex offender in North Carolina. Just released from federal prison November 2020. Off house arrest March 1, 2021.

7. Scott Robert Pless

AGE: 52

Rock Hill, SC

OCCUPATION: Auto Body Mechanic

CHARGE(S): Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

8. Walter Glenn Witherspoon

AGE: 41

Le Grange, NC

OCCUPATION: Truck Driver

CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor

9. Dennis James Hastings

AGE: 60

Chester, SC

OCCUPATION: Machinist

CHARGE(S): Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree

10. Nilesh Karthikeya Aleti

AGE: 29

Charlotte, NC

OCCUPATION: Independent software company

CHARGE(S): Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor

The York County Sheriff’s Office worked with the following agencies on Operation Home Alone: Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, South Carolina Attorney Generals’ Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations, US Secret Service, York Police Department, Rock Hill Police Department, Fort Mill Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“We want our communities safe, we want our internet safe,” said Tolson. “If these suspects had not been identified and arrested talking to an officer, they would likely have been talking to a live child victim.”

The investigation is ongoing. Tolson said additional suspects are being identified.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

