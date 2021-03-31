$20K Reward Offered To Find Suspect Who Fatally Shot A Mother In I-95 Road Rage Incident

Police in Robeson County, North Carolina are working around the clock to track down the suspect who shot a a Pennsylvania mother of six in an I-95 road rage incident Thursday.

Robeson County, North Carolina residents anonymously donated a $20,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for Julie Eberly‘s horrific death, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Julie Eberly, 47, of Mannheim, Pennsylvania, was on her way to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina with her husband when she was fatally shot through the passenger window during a road rage incident on I-95 near Lumberton, North Carolina, WMBF News reported.

On Tuesday, police released a clear photo (above) of the suspect’s vehicle from surveillance footage.

The vehicle is a silver four-door Chevrolet Malibu with North Carolina license plates and a sticker in the top right corner of the back window.

The windows of the vehicle are tinted with chrome trimming around the window frame.

Witnesses told police the suspect is an African American male with dreadlocks.

“We are going to aggressively track down the driver of this vehicle. Detectives have worked non stop 24/7 to identify this coward,”Robeson County, North Carolina Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

According to Wilkins, police were called to the scene not far from the NC-SC border around 11:40 a.m. Thursday when they found Eberly shot in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Eberly’s husband Ryan Eberly was not injured in the shooting and was able to pull over, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moments before the shooting, Eberly’s vehicle was close to hitting the shooter’s vehicle during a lane merge, according to witnesses.

The suspect’s vehicle then approached the victim’s passenger side, rolled down his window, and fired multiple shots at Eberly’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect then sped off and and exited I-95 at exit 22.

Julie Eberly was rushed to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton and later died.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information on the investigation to call them at 910-671-3170 or email [email protected].

“If you know who it is and who owns this car, come forward NOW. Do not become part of a conspiracy and call us NOW,” Wilkins said.

The sheriff’s office is also asking that anyone with a survellience system in the areas of N. Elm Street, 16th Avenue, E. 5th Street, Alamac Rd. and South of Lumberton, NC to review their cameras between 11:40 a.m. and 12:30 p.m Thursday for footage of the suspect.

Julie Eberly leaves behind six children and a granddaughter, according to her obituary.

Julie Eberly

She had just celebrated her seventh anniversary with her husband on Tuesday.

“This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation,” Wilkins said. “Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered in such a cowardly and senseless way.”

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation GoFundMe.

More than $60,000 has been donated to the GoFundMe.

“Julie was a beautiful, loving, generous, and giving person,” friends who organized the GoFundMe said.

