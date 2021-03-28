Pro-Trump Attorney Lin Wood Moves To South Carolina

Conservative, Atlanta, Georgia-based attorney Lin Wood – who famously represented exonerated Centennial Olympic Park bombing suspect Richard Jewell and the parents of JonBenét Ramsey in the 1990s – has moved his residence to South Carolina, according to voter registration records obtained by this news outlet.

Wood lists his new primary residence as 300 Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee, S.C. – although this property is actually located approximately three miles southeast of the northern Beaufort county town.

Wood’s address is also located approximately one mile northwest of the Old Sheldon Church ruins – site of the former Prince William’s Parish church. This historic Georgian-style structure was burned in 1779 by British soldiers – and again in 1865 by soldiers of the Union Army of the Tennessee during the brutal “Campaign of the Carolinas,” a savage, scorched earth march from Savannah, Georgia to Bentonville, N.C. led by U.S. general William Tecumseh Sherman).

So … what is Wood doing in the Palmetto State?

Organizing, it would appear …

According to our sources, the 68-year-old lawyer – who has argued on behalf of former U.S. president Donald Trump in multiple 2020 election fraud cases – was spotted Saturday morning at a meeting of the Beaufort county Republican party with Greenville, S.C.-based attorney Jeff Davis.

Regular readers will recall Davis and his wife, Olga Lisinksa, are leaders of a scholarship funding organization called Palmetto Kids FIRST. This group has been embroiled in a highly contentious debate over the best way to implement South Carolina’s fledgling special needs school choice program.

For our latest report on this ongoing battle, click here …

Davis and Lisinska are also the driving forces behind MySCGOP.com, which describes itself as “a collaborative project of like minded patriotic and conservative groups across South Carolina who want to drain the swamp in Columbia.”

This group has been mobilizing grassroots conservatives around a “MAGA/ America First” platform – and encouraging these conservatives to attend GOP precinct organization meetings across the state.

According to our sources, the organization has succeeded in drawing large numbers of activists to these meetings.

Is this the effort Wood is joining?

In a recent post on the Telegram messaging app, Wood wrote that he was “in meetings … with several patriots who want to rebuild the South Carolina Republican party from the ground up.”

“I am willing to help,” Wood added.

In another Telegram post, Wood noted that he had “been urged by many to help in South Carolina” and the he would “have an announcement on my plans by Monday morning.”

“Maybe if I can work with other patriots to fix South Carolina, it will eventually trickle down to Georgia,” Wood added. “It might just end up washing over every state.”

This news outlet has been following several similar developments in which purportedly conservative, pro-Trump groups have been rallying in the hopes of applying pressure on the S.C. Republican Party (SCGOP).

What makes all of this so interesting? The current chairman of the state party – Drew McKissick – is a Trump sycophant, and was recently rewarded for his loyalty with an endorsement from the former president in his bid for another two-year term as its leader.

Why, then, is his organization in the crosshairs of the MAGA mob?

Hmmmm ….

While the SCGOP would certainly appear to be in Trump’s hip pocket, several of the state’s prominent politicians – most notably 2024 presidential contender Nikki Haley – have enjoyed strained relations with the irascibly inclined politician. Meanwhile, newly elected U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace openly criticized Trump in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. capitol – and veteran U.S. congressman Tom Rice actually voted to impeach Trump for his alleged role in inciting the riot.

Wood’s new address is located within the first congressional district, incidentally, which has been represented by Mace since January 2, 2021.

Also, South Carolina’s General Assembly – which wields near-unrivaled influence over the affairs of the state – was recently named the “most liberal” Republican legislature in the nation, reinforcing what we have been reporting for the last decade-and-a-half.

Of course, Trump doesn’t really have much room to talk when it comes to his promises on the fiscal conservative front, does he?

Oh well … we will be curious to see what comes of this effort to “rebuild” the SCGOP. And we will be especially curious to see what comes of Wood’s yet-to-be-determined role in that campaign.

