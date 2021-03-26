Columbia Forecast: Showers And Thunderstorms Expected This Afternoon And Weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon in the Columbia, South Carolina area as a cold front moves through Midlands, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Columbia, South Carolina.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather Friday afternoon across most of South Carolina as the warm front lifts, with the highest chances of strong storms in the southern midlands and along the Central Savannah River Area, the forecasters at the NWS-Columbia said.

“Although a few organized storms could produce wind damage today, the overall risk should remain isolated and relatively marginal in nature, with storm intensity decreasing toward/after sunset,” forecasters at the NWS said.

The threat of showers and thunderstorms will linger in the Columbia area from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday with temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s.

Unfortunately, after the storms clear this evening, Columbia isn’t out of the woods for the weekend.

Isolated storms are expected in the northern and central Midlands Saturday.

Looking ahead, there is another chance of damaging winds around Columbia Sunday, according to the NWS.

While there is a chance of rain all weekend in the Midlands, the region isn’t expected to get more than an inch of rain. The Upstate/ Greenville area should get between one and two inches of rain by Monday.

The good news? That puff of pollen hovering over South Carolina should disperse a bit as the rain moves in.

Here is the 7-day forecast for Columbia, South Carolina (provided by the NWS):

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

MondayA chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

TuesdayA chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday NightA chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

WednesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Wednesday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.