All South Carolina Residents Over 16 Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Wednesday

All South Carolina residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday March 31, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

Those over 16 can start scheduling their appointments and receiving the vaccine for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Wednesday, according to SCDHEC.

“Today, about a year after the COVID-19 crisis began, we are now able to offer three very safe and effective vaccines to all South Carolina residents over the age of 16 – another step on our path to take control of COVID-19 instead of it controlling us and getting back to normal,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said.

Earlier this week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp opened up eligibility for anyone over 16.

Since starting phase 1b March 8, health providers across Carolina have administered an average of 23,323 doses per day, totaling 419,816 doses.

Roughly 28 percent of South Carolina residents have received at least one vaccine while 15 percent of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of many people, including volunteers, community groups, vaccine providers, and especially the people of South Carolina, we have given over 1.8 million doses of vaccine to over 1.1 million South Carolinians in just over three months,” Simmer said.

What you need to know (from DHEC)

Ages for vaccines

Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 16-18. All three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen—are available to those aged 18 and older.

How to make an appointment?

Online appointments can be made by using scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or you can call DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help.

