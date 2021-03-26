All South Carolina Residents Over 16 Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Monday

All South Carolina residents over the age of 16 can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

“Our priority with the vaccine has been to save the lives of those at the greatest risk of dying. By staying the course and resisting distractions, we’ve expanded South Carolinians’ access and eligibility for vaccinations faster than originally anticipated,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our state’s health care professionals, we are now able to make the vaccine available to anyone who wants it, and to do so ahead of schedule.”

