Midlands Man Linked To U.S Capitol Riots, Proud Boys Agreed To Give Feds Info In Plea Deal

A Lexington County, South Carolina man who has been linked to the Proud Boys and to the U.S. Capitol riots has agreed to a plea deal.

James Patrick Giannakos agreed to give up information on criminal activity in exchange for a lighter sentence, according to federal court documents filed March 19. John Monk of the State newspaper was first to report on the guilty plea.

In February, Giannakos was charged with transmitting in interstate commerce any communication containing a threat to injure following an FBI investigation.

He faces up to five years in prison for the charge and/ or a $250,000 fine.

As a part of the deal, Giannakos agreed to give prosecutors “complete and truthful information about all criminal activities which he has knowledge of,” according to federal documents.

This includes providing the federal government with “books, papers, or documents or any other items of evidentiary value to the investigation.”

Giannakos agreed to take polygraph tests and testify before the grand jury when called to do so, according to federal documents.

If he gives law enforcement information that “provides substantial assistance in the investigation or prosecution of another person,” Giannakos will receive a reduced sentence, according to court documents (below).

The Investigation

Giannakos was first flagged by federal officials on January 27 when he allegedly called an assistant U.S. Attorney in Miami and left a message that said “if anything happens to Mr. Enrique Tarrio, the same thing will happen to you and your family . . . If anything happens to him, I promise you and your associates will pay for it.”

FBI agents traced the phone number to a T-mobile account and found it was registered to a person living with Giannakos in Gilbert, according to law enforcement.

Giannokos lives on Misty Lane in Gilbert (shown below).

Giannakos’ home

FBI officials searched his home on February 3 in Gilbert, South Carolina, where they found several items that linked him to the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, according to court documents.

Giannakos has not been charged with crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riots, but more charges could be coming.

“The evidence includes a Capitol Police shield and a riot bag containing: map of the District of Columbia metro transportation system, eye protection, bike helmet, a tactical vest with hard plates, baton, mag light, masks, and gloves,” the affidavit said.

This U.S. Capitol Police shield was found in Giannakos’ home.

According to the federal documents, FBI agents seized records in the home that showed Giannakos’ affiliation with the Proud Boys — described in the affidavit as “an extremist right-wing group that has gained a national reputation for leading protests that often turned violent in cities such as Washington D.C. and Portland Oregon.”

Giannokos had previously been convicted of assault and battery in a high and aggravated nature. He was unemployed and spending a significant amount of time at home, according to the FBI.

The State reported that Giannakos is currently behind bars in Columbia, South Carolina.

