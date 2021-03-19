Amy Feinstein: The Never-Ending Custody Battle Between Thomas Ravenel And Kathryn Dennis Hits A Snag

In a lingering custody battle that doesn’t stop for hurricanes or pandemics, a temporary order has been put in place governing the latest round of Ravenel v. Dennis, which features disgraced politician Thomas Ravenel challenging reality television star Kathryn Dennis for custody of their two minor children, Kensington Calhoun Ravenel and Julian St. Rembert Ravenel.

Ravenel, the former state treasurer and ex-Bravo TV Southern Charm star, wants to relocate to Aiken, South Carolina (over two hours from Charleston) – and take the two children with him. But as the dispute moves forward, a recorded telephone conversation involving an alleged witness is calling Ravenel’s entire case into question.

The most recent installment of this lingering legal drama began last fall when Ravenel, 58, allegedly warned Dennis that if she didn’t cooperate with his plans to move the children to Aiken she would regret it.

The father of three children (his latest child, Jonathan, was born to another Ravenel girlfriend last summer) served Dennis with papers last fall by way of announcing his plans, but it was text messages allegedly sent to his ex-girlfriend (and former co-star) which seemed to indicate his true plans.

(Click to view)

(Via: Provided)

“I’m sure you’ve seen my letter by now,” Ravenel allegedly wrote to Dennis (above) in one text. “If you just accept it’s best for the kids and we can avoid an extremely publicly nasty spat I’ll increase the monthly child support from $3,000 to $5,000.”

“Otherwise, and you never listen to me, the lawyers will win,” another text message continued. “I’ll win too. Your public image will be in tatters. Let me take them for a couple of years to Aiken. I’m older and am not seeking fame and partying anymore. Please for their sake and your own don’t fight me on this.”

Dennis told FITSNews she could never stop fighting for access to her children.

“I don’t want them ever to think I didn’t want to be with them as much as possible,” Dennis told us.

As of this writing, there is a temporary order in place pending mediation sessions – including the appointment of a guardian ad litem to determine custody of the Ravenel children.

Still, Dennis continues to have concerns about some of the information that has been presented to the court. These concerns intensified after a mutual friend, Conner Flowers of Charleston, S,C., recently alerted her to alleged pressure placed on him by Ravenel in an effort to secure favorable statements related to the custody battle.

In the recorded telephone conversation obtained by FITSNews, Flowers told Dennis that even though he had been reportedly threatened by Ravenel – he was not going to give false testimony in a court proceeding.

According to our sources, the judge in this case has been given access to the recording – which will be reviewed during mediation.

Take a listen (and please be advised, some of the language in the recording is not safe for work) …

(Click to listen)

(Via: Provided)

This conflict reminds us of the last time another mutual friend of Ravenel and Dennis – Ashley Pillar – gave competing affidavits to the court, first questioning Ravenel’s parenting but then doing a 180-degree turn and bashing Dennis.

The Ravenel v. Dennis file is currently sealed, but hopefully more concrete information regarding the status of this case will become available soon. In the meantime, Dennis continues to date Chleb Ravenell, whom she refers to as a true partner.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Click to view)

(Via: Provided)

Amy Feinstein is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, and has been writing professionally for more than 25 years. She has a degree in English literature and a degree in British history. Amy enjoys writing about entertainment, sports, lifestyle, television and movies. When not at the computer, Amy can be found in the garden or at yoga class.

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



Banner: Bravo TV