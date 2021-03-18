Police Raid Home Of Prominent Columbia, South Carolina Attorney

Multiple sources in downtown Columbia, South Carolina tell us police raided the home of prominent attorney and former S.C. State Accident Fund (SCSAF) director Harry Gregory on Thursday morning.

The drama began at around 7:40 a.m. EDT, per our sources, who said police arrived at Gregory’s home with a battering ram and loudspeakers blaring.

Moments after police arrived, sources tell us Gregory was led out of the home in handcuffs and placed in the back of an unmarked squad car.

This news outlet is working its network of law enforcement and prosecutorial sources in the hopes of getting more information on exactly what is happening …

Developing …

-FITSNews

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

