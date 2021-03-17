New Center To Help Victims of Abuse, Domestic Violence And Sexual Assault Opens In Colleton County

Hopeful Horizons is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Walterboro, SC, thanks to Coastal Community Foundation’s first ever Catalyst Grant.

Hopeful Horizons’ new office will assist victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault with information, advocacy, therapy and other critical services. Additionally, Hopeful Horizons will conduct forensic interviews in cases of alleged child abuse or neglect at the request of law enforcement or the Department of Social Services.

Hopeful Horizons’ therapists have traveled to Walterboro weekly to see victims of child abuse and domestic violence. The organization is also a part of the Colleton Multi-Disciplinary Team. For victims needing forensic interviews, families currently must travel to Hopeful Horizons’ offices in Beaufort, Bluffton or Okatie.

In 2018, Colleton County had the highest rate of founded child abuse/neglect cases in South Carolina (352 total cases). Colleton County also has a high percentage of children living in poverty (38.7 percent). Additionally, Colleton County has the highest teen death rate in South Carolina.

Colleton County’s sexual assault rate is third highest in the state at 8.2. The most recent county-specific statistics on domestic violence available from SLED demonstrate that Colleton County ranked second and 10th out of South Carolina’s 46 counties for per capita domestic violence victimization (2011, 2012). These statistics only offer a glimpse of the magnitude of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault in Colleton County.

“Opening an office in Colleton County has been a dream of mine since I first worked with CODA and domestic violence survivors in a small office in Walterboro in 2004,” said Kristin Dubrowski, CEO of Hopeful Horizons. “I’m thrilled to see this dream come to life! We are grateful to the Coastal Community Foundation and the community for making it possible to expand our services for abuse victims living in and around Colleton County.”

As a victim service organization and a nationally accredited Children’s Advocacy Center, Hopeful Horizons strives to provide a welcoming, soothing environment for families and individuals in need of help. Additionally, all of Hopeful Horizons’ services are provided free of charge.

Hopeful Horizons is currently providing limited in person services due to COVID-19; however, services that are not available in person are provided remotely. Staff work with individuals and families to determine a service plan that will best meet their needs.

To access any of Hopeful Horizons’ services in person or remotely, please call the 24/7 Support Line at 843-770-1070 or 800-868-2632.

Coastal Community Foundation, a philanthropic organization serving the nine counties of coastal South Carolina, has begun a new chapter in the Southern Lowcountry region of Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties with the launch of its largest grant program yet in the region as well as an advocacy initiative to stand up for policies addressing community-wide issues. Together, these initiatives will significantly increase the Foundation’s presence and impact in the region.

The Foundation has launched the Catalyst Grant program supporting nonprofits’ large-scale projects that address community-wide issues through collaborative, equitable and innovative approaches. With this addition, the foundation’s annual grantmaking in the region will exceed $1 million annually.

“The Catalyst Grant was created to support nonprofits’ bold, ambitious ideas that address community needs in the Southern Lowcountry region,” said Veronica Hemmingway, Southern Lowcountry Director of The Coastal Community Foundation. “We are excited to see Hopeful Horizon’s new Walterboro office opening, giving the organization the opportunity to support victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault in Colleton County.”

Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works to create vibrant communities by uniting people and investing resources across Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry and Jasper counties. Through our tools for long-term charitable giving, we help individuals, families, businesses and organizations be the reason why communities thrive in the nine counties we serve along South Carolina’s coast. To learn more, visit coastalcommunityfoundation.org or call (843) 723-3635.

Hopeful Horizons is a children’s advocacy, domestic violence and rape crisis center that works to create safer communities by changing the culture of violence and offering a path to healing. The organization provides safety, hope and healing to survivors through evidence-based practices, outreach, prevention and education. Hopeful Horizons serves Beaufort, Allendale, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. For more information on the mission and vision of Hopeful Horizons, visit www.hopefulhorizons.org.

