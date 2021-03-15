South Carolina Lawmaker Pushes Bill On Behalf Of Group That Employs His Son As Lobbyist

What little I know about South Carolina state representative Bill Chumley is positive. He seems to be one of the few “Republicans” in state government with a genuinely pro-liberty, fiscally conservative voting record – and I do not recall ever having had the occasion to criticize him in the past.

Chumley is a landscaper and farmer from Woodruff, S.C. Since 2011, the 73-year-old lawmaker has represented the people of S.C. House District 35 (.pdf) – which encompasses parts of Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

Chumley serves as a member of the House agriculture, natural resources and environmental affairs committee – a panel which recently advanced a bill sponsored by him and a pair of his conservative colleagues. The bill – H. 3765 – also received Chumley’s vote when it unanimously cleared the S.C. House on March 3, 2021.

This legislation now resides in the S.C. Senate judiciary committee, where it is currently awaiting a hearing.

What would the bill do?

According to its text, it codifies the circumstances under which a campground owner or operator is entitled to “eject a person from the lodging establishment premises” – and the circumstances under which the owner or operator may request assistance from law enforcement in effectuating the “ejectment.”

Among the acceptable grounds for “ejection?” “(N)onpayment of the lodging establishment’s charges,” visible intoxication, possession of “firearms or explosives” or the “unlawful use or possession of controlled substances,” to name just a few.

I don’t see anything terribly controversial about this bill on its face, and the fact it cleared the House by a 111-0 margin would seem to confirm there were no glaringly obvious problems with its language.

Some of the provisions contained in the bill strike me as a bit extreme but … there is nothing in its text that causes me undue heartburn.

So … why write about it?

***** DON’T MISS A STORY … SUBSCRIBE TODAY! *****

Well, as the headline of the article suggests, I believe there is an issue related to Chumley’s sponsorship, advocacy and vote on behalf of this bill that needs to be addressed. Specifically, I believe there is yet another loophole in the state’s unenforced, Swiss cheese ethics laws that ought to be closed – and fast.

Allow me to explain …

Two-and-a-half months ago, the Carolinas Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (CARVC) announced its decision to hire a lobbyist “to influence and strengthen legislation” at the S.C. State House.

Its choice for this position? Chumley’s son – Rob Chumley.

“We are excited to welcome Rob and look forward to the impact he will make for South Carolina and the association,” CARVC noted in announcing Chumley’s hiring on December 29, 2020.

(Click to view)

(Via: Facebook)

Convenient, huh?

To be clear: No one is suggesting anything illegal or even unethical is transpiring here. There is no law which prohibits relatives of lawmakers from becoming lobbyists, nor is there a law prohibiting legislators from pushing bills their relatives are being paid to advance.

Just last month, in fact, my news outlet addressed another, higher-profile situation in which a lawmaker’s son was hired to lobby members of the S.C. General Assembly.

The question is this: Should Chumley (the lawmaker) be actively engaged on behalf of a bill being pushed by Chumley (the lobbyist)?

And for that matter, should any lawmaker be allowed to sponsor, vote for, solicit votes or otherwise attempt to advance (or hinder) legislation in which his or her family member has a financial interest?

I do not believe so …

In fact, I believe state lawmakers must take immediate action to expressly forbid such behavior lest familial lobbying contracts become a routinely exploited avenue of corruption at the S.C. State House.

Of course, I won’t hold my breath that this is what will happen …

The problem? Closing this loophole would require lawmakers to act against their own selfish interests – something they have proven utterly unwilling to do in the past. Whether it is closing avenues of corruption – or imposing real consequences for violations of ethics law – state lawmakers steadfastly refuse to take any action that could conceivably limit their potential to exploit their influence.

I don’t expect this modus operandi to change anytime soon, either … in fact, I suspect it is far more likely South Carolina will see a surge in familial hirings within the State House lobby. Rather than closing this loophole, then, I expect lawmakers (and lobbyist principals) will exploit it further.

Again, this editorial view is by no means a reflection on the Chumleys, CARVC or the campground “ejectment” legislation currently making its way through the legislative process. I personally believe Chumley should have steered well clear of the bill his son was hired to advance, but he was under no obligation to do so – and this editorial is not a criticism of him, his son or the legislation currently pending before the Senate.

It is, however, a call to close a loophole that could (and likely will) be exploited by less scrupulous operators in the future …

***** ABOUT THE AUTHOR … (Via: FITSNews) Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading.

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



Banner: Getty