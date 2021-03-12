Heads Up, Lexington: Road Closures And Detours Planned For Shamrock Parade

While many St. Patrick’s day festivities in South Carolina have been cancelled due to COVID-19, Lexington, South Carolina will host its annual Shamrock Parade at 2 p.m. this Saturday downtown.

The following roads will close for the event starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday:

West Butler Street from Columbia Avenue to North Church Street

Haygood Street

Part of Meetze Street

Starting at 1:45 p.m., West Main Street from Columbia Avenue to North Lake Drive will close until 4:30 p.m.

All traffic will be detoured around the parade route.

According to Lexington Police, the best viewing of the parade will be on West Main Street through downtown Lexington.

Officials recommend anyone attending to the parade to come early as crowds are expected.

Those who park in business lots risk being towed, according to police.

For more updates on the parade, follow the Lexington Police Department on Facebook.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

