SC Deputy Arrested After He Punched A Woman In The Head, Police Say

A former Spartanburg County deputy accused of beating a woman was arrested this week, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Brandon Chase Johnson, 26, of Spartanburg, South Carolina was charged with third-degree criminal domestic violence on Wednesday for the incident that occurred in December, according to sled.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials asked SLED to investigate the incident.

According an arrest warrant, Johnson started a physical altercation with a woman on December 23, 2020.

During the fight, Johnson pushed the woman and punched her in the head, according to police. He also grabbed her arms and wrists.

Johnson no longer works with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. SLED did not provide details as to why.

Johnson was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center Wednesday. According to the jail log, a bond has not been set in the case and Johnson was still behind bars on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

