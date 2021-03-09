Southwest Airlines To Add Service To Myrtle Beach

Look out, Grand Strand, cheap flights are coming your way.

Southwest Airlines will add service to Myrtle Beach, South Caroina starting this summer.

“We’re looking to start Myrtle Beach service in time for summer vacations and we expect our arrival to appeal to travelers who currently drive to this very popular coastal area in the Southeast,” Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in the press release. “‘Golf bags fly free’ should be very popular for Myrtle Beach service!”

Southwest also added Eugene Oregon and Bellingham, Washington to its expanding network of 101 destinations this week.

By this summer, Southwest will be serving the entire South Carolina coast, from Hilton Head to Charleston up to Myrtle Beach.

On Thursday, Southwest will begin service to the Savannah /Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah, Georgia.

The airline is known for low-cost flights and giving their customers perks such as two free checked bags with every flight.

The news is good for anyone who flies out of Myrtle Beach. Why? Because of the Southwest effect — a phenomenon proven by multiple studies showing an increase of traffic and a decrease in airline prices when Southwest enters a market.

The South Carolina tourism industry can use all the help it could get at this point after posting losses that eclipsed $5.7 billion last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dallas-based airline has not announced what destinations they will add from Myrtle Beach or when exactly they will start service this summer.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



Banner: Getty