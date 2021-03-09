SC Man Who Used To Work At Sheriff’s Office Arrested On Child Sex Charges

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested a Jasper County man who is accused of sexually abusing multiple children.

Terrance Hill Sr. , 59, of Ridgeland, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.

According to the arrest warrants in the case, Hill raped and sexually assaulted a child between 2014 and 2020 in Jasper County.

Hill is also accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old with autism.

According to SLED, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office requested that SLED investigate the case because Hill used to work with Sheriff Donald Hipp from 2001 to 2005.

Hill’s Facebook page said he is a former animal control officer at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Hill was booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center Wednesday.

He faces up to life in prison for the charges.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

