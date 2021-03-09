Armed Man Shot By Greenville County Deputies Arrested On Gun Charges

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a Greenville, South Carolina man who was shot during a confrontation a with a Greenville County deputy on the roof an apartment complex this weekend.

Tyson Devlin Moody,32, was charged Tuesday with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, unlawful possession of a pistol, and unlawful carrying of a pistol in the March 6 incident, according to SLED.

Early Saturday, a Greenville County deputy responded to an apartment complex on Toscano Court in the Woodbury area of Greenville County, South Carolina after a person called 911 about a person running around the roof, according to arrest warrants.

Moody showed his handgun and “racked the slide of the firearm,” arrest warrants said.

A Greenville County deputy then shot Moody in response, according to the arrest warrants.

Moody was injured in the shooting but has been released from the hospital.

In 2017, Moody pled guilty to strong armed robbery and was senteced to seven years in prison, which was suspended to 439 days behind bars and two years probation.

He also pled guilty to accessory before the fact in 2010.

Because Moody has multiple felonies on his record, he’s not allowed to posess a weapon.

A bond has not been set for Moody’s case.

Moody was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center Tuesday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate the incident.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Greenville County in the last two weeks.

In February, a Greenville County, South Carolina man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies serving a search warrant was shot and killed.

South Carolina saw a record-tying 49 officer-involved shootings in 2020, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division. That matches the mark set in 2017 – and continues a troubling escalation of this metric.

A mugshot for Moody was not available Tuesday evening.

The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

