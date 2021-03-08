Three Francis Marion University Baseball Players Charged With Hazing

Three Francis Marion University baseball players were recently charged with hazing, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Jon Mitchell Carter, 21, of Hamer, S.C., David Tyler Mangum, 21, of Durham, N.C., and Noah Hunter Jones, 21, of Greenville N.C., are accused of participating “in activity wherein underclass members of the baseball team were struck for the purpose of initiation causing harm to the victims,” according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

One of those victims needed medical treatment for his injuries caused by the hazing, according to police.

The hazing incident allegedly took place on Feb. 5 at an off-campus location.

Francis Marion University asked the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the hazing allegations in February.

The Florence Morning News reports that all three players were suspended indefinitely and kicked off the baseball team following the incident. Their names are no longer on the team’s roster.

On Saturday night, Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet celebrated his 700th career win.

Carter, Mangum, and Jones, were each released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond hours after they were arrested on March 4.

If convicted, they could each face up to 12 months in jail or a fine up to $500 for the misdemeanor charge of hazing.

Francis Marion University is a public college in Florence, South Carolina with around 4,000 students.

