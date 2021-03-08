SC Mother Sues School District After Teacher Used Corporal Punishment On Student, Lawsuit Says

A mother in Greenville County, South Carolina is suing the largest school district in the state after her son was allegedly abused and harassed by his high school teacher.

The parent filed the personal injury lawsuit against the Greenville County School District on March 4.

According to the lawsuit, the woman’s son was a student at Greer High School in Greer, South Carolina in 2019 when the incident occurred.

On March 5, 2019, a Greer High School teacher flipped a desk over while the student was still in it, according to the lawsuit.

The teacher then drug the student to the floor by his arm, the lawsuit said.

The teacher “used derogatory terms” and “threatening language” with the student during the incident, according to the lawsuit.

When the student told the teacher that he would report the incident, the teacher “further terrorized” the student by saying he had “injured students previously in a worse fashion and had remained employed despite his conduct,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit does not name the teacher who is accused of abuse.

After the incident, the student transferred schools. He incurred medical bills from the incident, according to the lawsuit.

The mother is suing for grossly negligent and reckless hiring.

The lawsuit does not say whether or not the teacher was allowed to continue working at Greer High School.

Greenville attorney Chad L. Bacon is representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

In November, FITSNews reported on another lawsuit filed against the Greenville County School District.

In the November lawsuit, two parents claimed that their openly gay son was harassed, bullied, and assaulted for years and the school district did nothing to stop it, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

In December, the Greenville County School District agreed to give those parents $35,000 in a settlement, according to court documents.

