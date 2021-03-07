Four Teenagers Charged In Deadly Drive-By Shooting, Bluffton Police Say

One teenager was murdered and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, according to Bluffton, South Carolina police.

Two teenagers have been arrested in the shooting and two other teens have warrants for their arrests.

Jayden Lamont Void, 18, and Shayniah Lemeagan Void, 18, were arrested for accessory after the fact to a felony or murder Saturday night by Bluffton Police.

Bluffton police said that Jayden Void, a Hilton Head Christian Academy student, and Shayniah Void, who is from Orangeburg, S.C., are suspects in the murder. They are both being held on a $1 million bond.

Police have issued arrest warrants for Ty Leic Dae Jhon Channeyfield, 17, and Jimmie Green, 19. They are charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, murder, and attempted murder (two counts).

Bluffton High School student Dwon Fields Jr., of Bluffton, died in the shooting. He was 18 years old.

One of the shooting victims, an 18-year-old Bluffton High School student, was released from the hospital Saturday. The 16-year-old victim, who is also a Bluffton High School student, was still in the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred sometime before midnight Friday on Bluffton Parkway near Hampton Lake — a quiet residential area of Bluffton, which is between Hilton Head and Savannah, Georgia.

“Bluffton police officers say an unknown suspect vehicle(s) fired at the victims’ car and the victims’ car veered off the roadway,” the release from Bluffton Police said.

The victims’ vehicle crashed.

Fields died on scene, while the other teenagers were transported to the hospital following the shooting.

Police said all of the victims were athletes at Bluffton High School.

“As the Bluffton community processes this tragedy, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of this senseless act. I ensure you that our investigators are working around the clock to solve this crime,” Chief Stephenie Price said. “Please be mindful this is an active investigation and information may be subject to change as events come to light.”

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

In a Saturday afternoon press conference, Price stressed that public safety is not at risk.

Police are asking for the public’s help in the active investigation. If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Bluffton Police at (843)706-4560.

Dwon (DJ) Fields worked at Kilwin’s in Bluffton. Jake Higgins, the store’s owner, wrote on Facebook that the Kilwin’s staff is “completely heartbroken.”

DJ Fields (Kilwin’s Photo from Facebook)

Higgins said that Fields was “the rock” for his family and “an example of kindness and fairness and made all of us feel like family.”

Kilwin’s photo

Bluffton High School will hold a vigil Sunday at 4 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium to honor D.J. Fields.

