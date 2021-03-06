One Teen Murdered, Two Injured In SC Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

One teenager was murdered and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, according to Bluffton, South Carolina police.

The shooting occurred sometime before midnight Friday on Bluffton Parkway near Hampton Lake — a quiet residential area in Bluffton, South Carolina, which is between Hilton Head and Savannah, Georgia.

“Bluffton police officers say an unknown suspect vehicle(s) fired at the victims’ car and the victims’ car veered off the roadway,” the release from Bluffton Police said.

All three victims were between the ages of 16 and 18.

One of the teenagers died on scene while the others were transported to the hospital.

“As the Bluffton community processes this tragedy, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of this senseless act. I ensure you that our investigators are working around the clock to solve this crime,” Chief Stephenie Price said. “Please be mindful this is an active investigation and information may be subject to change as events come to light.”

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Bluffton Police will host a press conference at 3 p.m. Saturday to provide the public with an update in the investigation.

Police are asking for the public’s help in the active investigation. If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Bluffton Police at (843)706-4560.

