Greenville County Deputy Shot Armed Man On Roof Of Apartment Complex, SLED Says

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after a Greenville County deputy shot an armed man on the roof of an apartment complex.

Early Saturday, a Greenville County deputy responded to an apartment complex on Toscano Court in the Woodbury area of Greenville County, South Carolina after a person called 911 about strange noises on the roof, Fox Carolina reported.

“When the deputy arrived on scene, a man was observed

on the roof and at some point during their interaction the subject reportedly presented a firearm,” SLED officials said.

The responding deputy shot the suspect. The suspect was then taken to the hospital for injuries, SLED said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Police haven’t released the name of the suspect. Fox Carolina reported that he is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate the incident.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Greenville County in the last two weeks.

In February, a Greenville County, South Carolina man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies serving a search warrant was shot and killed.

South Carolina saw a record-tying 49 officer-involved shootings in 2020, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division. That matches the mark set in 2017 – and continues a troubling escalation of this metric.

SLED investigates officer-involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting independent, investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

This was the 10th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year.

