McMaster Asks People To Sign Petition Supporting Him After Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

At the tail-end of the work week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced that he was lifting more statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor issued an executive order Friday that said face masks were no longer required in goverment buildings and the remaining state employees working from home will be called back to the workplace.

“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” McMaster said Friday.

While more than half of South Carolinians are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, only 700,000 have received vaccinations.

Earlier this week, McMaster announced that 2.7 million people will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday.

To say the least, the vaccine rollout has been bungled from the beginning in South Carolina.

According to the CDC, South Carolina is the 7th worst state in the U.S. for the number of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 citizens.

“To say McMaster has bumbled, fumbled and stumbled his way through Covid-19 is putting it politely,” FITSNews founding editor Will Folks previously wrote. “Also, as we have frequently pointed out, his inconsistent handling of the pandemic had significantly sapped his political strength.”

(Side note: Will has been out sick with COVID-19 all week. Please keep him and his family in your prayers…)

McMaster hasn’t even hinted that he’s made mistakes in this pandemic. His oblivious message of taking “pride” in South Carolina — no matter how far down on the list we are — has been about the only consistent thing we’ve seen from him throughout this pandemic.

After he announced his executive order Friday, McMaster made a very unusual move.

The latest bill from the Left punishes states that entered the crisis with healthy budgets & strong economies. South Carolina kept businesses open & people employed. Now, the Left wants to penalize us. Sign the petition to fight back! #americanrescueplanhttps://t.co/EQ1tGLVo9j pic.twitter.com/67Ygg5IwSF — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 5, 2021

McMaster asked South Carolinians to sign a online petition showing support for him.

Hmmmm…..

