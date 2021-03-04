SC School Board Chairman Arrested On Multiple Child Sex Charges

Following his sudden resignation Wednesday, Florence County School District Five Chairman Christopher Marsh was arrested on multiple child sex charges Thursday.

Marsh, 51, was charged with first degree sexual conduct with a minor (one count), two counts of second-degree statutory sexual conduct with a minor, and two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

WBTW reported Thursday morning that the school district accepted Marsh’s resignation letter which was submitted on Wednesday.

Marsh has been school board chairman of Florence County School District Five since 2019.

This story will be updated.

