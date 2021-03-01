South Carolina Is The 6th Worst State For Women In 2021, Study Says

A study released Monday shows that South Carolina continues to rank among the worst states in the nation for women.

The WalletHub study ranked South Carolina as the 6th worst state for women for the second year in a row.

The study compares 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 metrics about women such as earnings, healthcare, and education.

Minnesota was named 2021’s best state for women, while Mississipi was the worst.

According to data from the U.S. Census, U.S. News & World Report, the CDC, and other sources collected by WalletHub, South Carolina ranked:

35th for female workers’ median earnings ( $28,807 )

for female workers’ median earnings ( ) 38th for female homicide rate (1.48)

for female homicide rate (1.48) 40th for female uninsured rate

for female uninsured rate 41st for women’s life expectancy at birth ( 79.72 )

for women’s life expectancy at birth ( ) 42nd for percentage of women living in poverty ( 16.70% )

for percentage of women living in poverty ( ) 43rd for affordability of doctor’s visits

for affordability of doctor’s visits 43rd for female homicide rate

for female homicide rate 43rd for number of obese women ( 36.8% )

for number of obese women ( ) 45th for high school graduation rate of women (79.5 %)

North Carolina ranked 35th overall in the study, while Georgia was 41st.

If you pay attention to South Carolina’s national standings, many of the Palmetto State’s worst rankings are in categories that have to do with women.

In fact, 2020 Wallethub studies ranked South Carolina as the 2nd worst state to have a baby, the 4th worst state for working moms, and the 11th worst state for female equality.

Data collected by Wallethub found that South Carolina had the third largest political representation gap in the U.S, just behind Utah and Louisiana.

Only 30 of South Carolina’s 170 state lawmakers are women — which is the best its ever been.

While women make up 52 percent of the population in South Carolina, only 17 percent of our state lawmakers are female, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.

South Carolina has made very slow progress electing female state lawmakers in the last few decades. In 1975, 4 percent of the Palmetto’s State’s lawmakers were female, in 1995, it climbed to 12.5 percent, before dipping between 8 and 10 percent from 2000 to 2012.

Last month, WalletHub released a study that ranked South Carolina as the 9th least educated state in the United States.

