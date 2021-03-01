Mount Pleasant Prosecutor Named Acting U.S. Attorney For District Of South Carolina

Following the resignation of Peter M. McCoy, M. Rhett DeHart was named the official Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

DeHart previously served as the district’s first assistant U.S. attorney, where he supervised criminal, civil, appellate, and administrative divisions in South Carolina.

DeHart is a native of North Augusta, South Carolina and currently lives in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

“Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District’s Charleston office since 2001, prosecuting a variety of crimes while focusing on white-collar fraud and child exploitation,” the release from the U.S. attorney’s office said.

He received the United State’s Attorney’s Award in 2006, 2009 and 2014, the release said.

“Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart has prosecuted hundreds of felonies, authored thirty appellate briefs, tried approximately twenty jury and non-jury trials, and argued seven cases before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals,” the news release said.

DeHart has also served as counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

He’s a graduate of the Honors College at the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law.

DeHart will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney until President Joe Biden appoints his successor and the U.S. Senate confirms it.

