Greenville County Deputy Unlawfully Arrested And Injured Man, SLED Says

For the second time in a week, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), arrested and charged a former Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

29-year-old Ryan A. Gibson, of Greer, South Carolina, was charged with third-degree assault and battery, misconduct, and misconduct in office.

On Aug. 5, 2020, Gibson unlawfully arrested a man and beat him with his hands and legs, according to the arrest warrants.

He did this while on duty, according to police.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate the case.

Gibson was booked at the He was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center on Friday.

Gibson’s arrest comes one week after SLED arrested former deputy Christopher Jamal Abercrombie, who was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and misconduct in office.

Abercrombie is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty in October.

Controversy is nothing new for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. This news outlet has extensively covered scandal-scarred law enforcement agency for years.

