Lawsuit Filed Alleging ‘Conspiracy’ In Support Of Luke Rankin’s Reelection Bid

Multiple defendants were named in a lawsuit targeting the network that helped reelect powerful South Carolina Senate judiciary committee chairman Luke Rankin to his seat last spring.

The suit is much broader than we were expecting, too …

Rankin himself was named as a defendant in the lawsuit – which has the potential to throw a significant monkey wrench in his bid to disrupt the proposed sale of government-run utility Santee Cooper to Florida-based NextEra Energy.

Rankin has been pushing NextEra to disclose a trove of documents – believing the company was involved in the campaign to oust him.

Now it would appear as though the tables have turned … with scrutiny now falling squarely on those who helped Rankin stave off defeat.

According to a copy of the lawsuit (.pdf) obtained by this news outlet, pro-life activist John Gallman – whom Rankin defeated in a GOP runoff last spring – is suing the politician and numerous individuals and entities involved (or allegedly involved) in the latter’s reelection campaign.

Also named in the suit? Pollster Robert Cahaly, Horry county councilman Tyler Servant and political strategists Raegan Quinn Smith and Rebecca Quinn Mustian of the Columbia, S.C. based firm, Spring Strategies. Various corporate entities tied to these strategists are also listed as defendants.

Curiously, the lawsuit did not name veteran GOP consultant Richard Quinn, who was also reportedly part of Rankin’s 2020 reelection bid. Quinn is still facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges in connection with a sprawling pay-to-play investigation that brought down his political empire in 2017.

Reporter Christian Boschult of MyHorryNews.com and Waccamaw Publishers – the website’s parent company – are also named in the pleading, which was filed this week in the S.C. fifteenth judicial circuit by Columbia, S.C. attorney Tucker Player.

The suit accuses the defendants of multiple campaign finance violations, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and civil conspiracy.

It seeks “nominal, actual, general, special and consequential damages” as well as “punitive damages.”

(Click to view)

(Via: File)

Specifically, the defendants – collectively referred to as “the Rankin group” – are accused of engaging in a multi-platform campaign to defame Gallman (above) in the days leading up to his runoff election with Rankin.

Regular readers of this news outlet are familiar with this campaign – as well as Rankin’s ability to keep his own dirty laundry hidden from public view.

As part of the Rankin group’s efforts, a dossier was allegedly prepared which included “the confidential mental health records of (Gallman)’s ten-year-old daughter.”

The dossier – which the lawsuit claims was “paid for by Rankin” – was allegedly “distributed to numerous media outlets around the State of South Carolina.”

Boschult referenced the document in a June 16, 2020 article he wrote for MyHorryNews.com. Once this article was published, the Rankin group “directly referenced (the) defamatory and illegal article in its campaign advertisements,” according to the suit.

“Despite knowing that the allegations were untrue, Defendants flooded the airwaves, mail services, and social media sites with direct quotes from Boschult article disclosing the confidential mental health records of a ten-year-old girl,” the lawsuit alleged.

This is a developing story … check back for updates.

