Greenville County Man Shot And Killed After Pulling Gun On Deputies Serving Warrant, Police Say

A Greenville County, South Carolina man who allegedly pulled a gun on deputies serving a search warrant was shot and killed Thursday evening, according to officials.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident. This was the third officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in seven days.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were serving a search warrant on a man wanted for sex crimes when he pulled out a gun Thursday evening in Greer, South Carolina, WYFF reported.

Shots were fired during the confrontation, according to SLED.

The man was injured in the shooting and taken to the local hospital where he later died, according to SLED. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate the incident.

On Wednesday evening, a Florence County, South Carolina man was shot after he barricaded himself, set a home on fire, and fired shots at deputies, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The Greer officer-involved shooting was the 8th in South Carolina this year.

South Carolina saw a record-tying 49 officer-involved shootings in 2020, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division. That matches the mark set in 2017 – and continues a troubling escalation of this metric.

SLED investigates officer-involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting independent, investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

