Greenville County Deputy Kidnapped And Sexually Assaulted Woman While On Duty, Police Say

A former Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman while on duty in October was arrested on multiple felony charges Friday.

Following an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Christopher Jamal Abercrombie, 34, of Mauldin, South Carolina, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and misconduct in office.

On October 29, Abercrombie unlawfully entered a woman’s Greenville County residence while on duty and armed with a handgun, according to arrest warrants in the case.

He “forcibly grabbed the victim’s arms and forced her into the residence against her will,” according to police.

Christopher Abercrombie then forced the victim against a foosball table, removed her clothes and rubbed his hand over her private parts without her consent, according to the arrest warrants.

According to the warrants, all of the crimes occurred while he was on duty with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate the incident.

Christopher Abercrombie

Abercrombie no longer works for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center on Friday.

The case will be prosecuted by the 13th solicitor’s circuit.

Abercrombie faces more time in prison for the burglary than he does for the sexual assault charge. In South Carolina, he could be sentenced up to life in prison for the burglary charge and up to 30 years in prison for the criminal sexual conduct charge.

Controversy is nothing new at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. This news outlet has extensively covered scandal-scarred law enforcement agency for years.

This story will be updated…

