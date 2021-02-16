SC Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After She Hit Adult And Child With Car, Police Say

An Orangeburg, South Carolina woman accused of striking an adult and a child with her vehicle is facing multiple felony charges, according to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Ashley Charena Modest Williams, 23, was recently charged with two counts of attempted murder and hit and run in the May 2020 incident.

According to arrest warrants in the case, Williams “willfully, unlawfully, feloniously, and with malice aforethought” attempted to kill both the adult and juvenile victims with her car on May 18, 2020.

Police say that Williams struck an adult with her car while the adult was holding the juvenile victim.

Both victims sustained injuries that required medical attention, according to police.

After the incident, Williams left the scene without stopping to help the two victims or calling law enforcement to to to report the incident.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate the incident.

Witness statements were collected in the investigation, according to arrest warrants.

After she was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, Williams posted a $3,500 cash bond for the charges today, according to online court records.

As a part of her bond agreement, Williams may not go near either of the victims.

The 1st Solicitor’s office will prosecute the case.

Williams faces up to 30 years in prison for each attempted murder charge.

Banner: Getty