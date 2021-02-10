2-Year-Old And Dog Found Safe After Abduction In Cayce. Suspect At Large

One year after the Cayce, South Carolina community was rocked by the murder of Faye Swetlik, Cayce Department of Public Safety officials faced another major scare.

Around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, 2-year-old Carly Folk was abducted while sitting in her mother’s car outside of the Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway.

A man jumped in the Lexus sedan and drove away with the child and the dog inside the car, according to Cayce officials.

The video (below) released by police shows a panicked woman who immediately saw the abduction and chased after the car.

Police issued an AMBER alert in the area around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The car was spotted last night in the Pine Ridge area of Lexington County.

Around 12:30 a.m., Cayce police annunced that Carly Folk, the dog, and the dog were found safe.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Divisioun (SLED), the FBI, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Police are still looking for the suspect in this abduction. Police are asking the public to look closely at the man in the video (above) and call (803)-794-0456 to submit tips.

Cayce Department of Public Safety Officials said they would release more details in the case when they can.

