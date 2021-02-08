SC Police Release 911 Audio In Adopted 3-Year-Old Victoria Rose Smith’s Murder

Nearly a month after 3-year-old Victoria Rose Smith was killed in Simpsonville, South Carolina, police released some 911 audio in the murder case that has has shocked both the upstate and the nation.

On Monday, FITSNews obtained the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office 911 audio through a Freedom of Information Act request.

While the 911 call is redacted, it does provide some more information in the case against “Worst Cooks In America” star Ariel Shnise Robinson, 29, and 34-year-old Jerry Austin Robinson — who were both charged with homicide by child abuse five days after their adopted daughter died.

On Jan. 14, 2021, Victoria Rose Smith’s adopted father Jerry Austin Robinson called 911 around 2 p.m.

“We have an emergency, our daughter isn’t responsive,” Jerry Austin Robinson told dispatch.

He said his daughter drank a lot of water and they were trying to do CPR on her. The dispatcher then transferred the call to EMS and Robinson stayed on the line.

“Our 3-year-daughter is choking on water right now,” Jerry Robinson told EMS 911. “We need help immediately.”

Click below to hear the 911 call…..

The information in the 911 call is significant because Victoria’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma, according to the coroner’s report.

Ariel Robinson later told police that a 911 dispatcher said to move (Victoria) to the floor and begin CPR, which she said she did. According to Ariel’s podcast, she was certified in child CPR.

The Simpsonville Fire Department was first dispatched at 2:16 p.m. and they arrived at the home three minutes later. EMS arrived around 2:25 p.m.

Victoria was immediately rushed to the hospital by first responders, according to the heavily redacted police report.

It appears that first responders quickly detected child abuse, according to the incident report.

The fire department placed a call to the police department for child abuse/ aggravated assault and emergency protective custody at 2:25 p.m.

FITSNews has submitted multiple requests for the police 911 audio in this case, but has not received an official response.

In the police report, it appears that Ariel Robinson told police that something happened the day before that was related to Victoria.

Victoria Rose Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital on Jan. 14, hours after her adopted father called 911.

The case was investigated by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which is protocol per South Carolina law in the unexpected death of a child.

Ariel and Jerry Robinson are accused of “inflicting a series of blunt force injuries” which caused Victoria Rose Smith’s death on Jan. 14, according to arrest warrants in the case.

Both Ariel and Jerry Robinson were initially denied bond.

Last week, Ariel and Jerry Robinson seperately hired different lawyers and requested bond.

Ariel Robinson’s attorney argued that she has a clean criminal record, is a lifelong resident of South Carolina, and has a master’s degree from Clemson University. She was a public school teacher until 2019, the attorney wrote.

Both Ariel and Jerry Robinson will have separate bond hearings on Feb. 12.

Days after she was charged with homicide by child abuse, the South Carolina State Board Of Education issued an order of summary suspension against Ariel Robinson — which means even if she was granted bond, she would not be able to teach in the state.

Victoria’s Biological Family

Victoria Rose Smith, along with her two older biological brothers, was adopted by the Robinson family in March.

Last week, Victoria’s biological family and former foster parents held a small funeral for the 3-year-old, who was buried in Travelers Rest, South Carolina.

Since her death, Smith’s biological family has publicly pushed for South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) reform.

More than 25,000 people have signed a petition asking state lawmakers to reform SCDSS — a scandal scarred agency whose failures are now in the national spotlight.

Victoria Rose Smith

Last week, Victoria’s biological mother Casie Phares said she was never abusive to her children, but bullied by SCDSS. Phares was first flagged by SCDSS when she tested positive for marijuana while pregnant with Victoria.

After Victoria tested positive as a newborn, Victoria’s biological aunt said “things just kind of spiraled from there.”

According to SCDSS Office of Child Fatalities, more than 20 S.C. children die every year due to maltreatment by a caregiver.

Who is Ariel Robinson?

Ariel Robinson is best known for winning season 20 of “Worst Cooks in America” on the Food Network in August. According to her website, Ariel was a middle school teacher trying to make it as a stand-up comic, radio host and TV personality.

“How she does it all, we will never know!” Ariel’s website says. “Just prepare yourself for one rollercoaster ride you won’t want to get off of!”

Her life as a comic and a mother was thoroughly documented on her Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter pages where she frequently referred to herself as a mother of five.

Ariel Robinson had a podcast with her husband, where they both spoke frankly about emotionally charged topics such as depression, racism, and even homicide.

In an episode that aired this November, Ariel Robinson said she was no longer suicidal and said she didn’t think she wanted to hurt others, because she likes her “freedom.”

She talked about having anger inside of her.

“This is the first year I’ve literally and specifically prayed to god ‘can you just let the rapture take place?’” Ariel Robinson said. “I literally hate it here. I literally hate this earth.”

From what we’ve gathered so far, Ariel Robinson didn’t have a criminal record.

As a standup comedian, Ariel Robinson light-heartedly joked about threatening to punch her child in the throat while social workers visited her home during the adoption process.

South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) officials told FITSNews they are aware of the incident and are investigating the case along with law enforcement.

“The agency’s standard procedures in a case like this involve taking appropriate action with any children remaining in the home after evaluating safety and risk,” SCDSS said in a statement.

We will continue to report on this case in the near future. Stay tuned for developments…

To report child abuse in South Carolina, please call 1-888-CARE-4-US or use this online portal.

Mandy Matney

