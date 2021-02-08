SC Man Charged In Capitol Riots After FBI Find Capitol Police Shield, Proud Boys Card In Home, Feds Say

A Lexington County, South Carolina man — who was charged last week with threatening a federal prosecutor — is facing additional charges after police raided his home and found a U.S. Capitol Police shield and Proud Boys ID card, among other items, according to federal court documents.

James Patrick Giannakos Jr. of Gilbert, South Carolina was charged with assaulting a federal agent, civil disorders, conspiracy, and conspiracy to impede/assault federal agents following an FBI raid at his home.

According to the federal documents, on Feb. 3, FBI officials searched Giannakos’ home in Gilbert, South Carolina, where they found several items that established enough probable cause to link him to the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

“The evidence includes a Capitol Police shield and a riot bag containing: map of the District of Columbia metro transportation system, eye protection, bike helmet, a tactical vest with hard plates, baton, mag light, masks, and gloves,” the affidavit (below) said.

FBI agents also seized multiple guns and ammunition rounds from Giannakos’ home, according to federal court documents.

According to the federal documents, FBI agents seized records in the home that showed Giannakos’ affiliation with the Proud Boys — described in the affidavit as “an extremist right-wing group that has gained a national reputation for leading protests that often turned violent in cities such as Washington D.C. and Portland Oregon.”

Federal officials seized a Proud Boys “riptide” card, according to documents.

Voicemail threats

Giannakos was first flagged by the FBI when he allegedly left a message for an assistant U.S. Attorney in Miami that said if anything happens to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, the FBI agent and her associates would pay for it.

Giannakos was charged last week for the threat, according to US Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy‘s office.

FBI agents traced the phone number to a T-mobile account and found it was registered to a person living with Giannakos, according to law enforcement.

On Feb. 1, an FBI agent called the phone number and Giannokos answered, the affidavit said. On the same day, another FBI agent knocked on his door in Gilbert and he answered.

According to court documents, Giannokos had previously been convicted of assault and battery in a high and aggravated nature. He was unemployed and spending a significant amount of time at home, according to the FBI.

