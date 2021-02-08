FBI Seized U.S. Capitol Police Shield, Proud Boys Card From South Carolina Man’s Home

Federal agents raided the home of a Lexington County, South Carolina man — who was charged last week with threatening a federal prosecutor — and found a U.S. Capitol Police shield and a Proud Boys card, among other items, according to court documents.

According to the federal documents, FBI officials searched James Patrick Giannakos‘ home on February 3 in Gilbert, South Carolina, where they found several items that established enough probable cause to link him to the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Giannakos has not been charged with crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riots, but more charges could be coming.

“The evidence includes a Capitol Police shield and a riot bag containing: map of the District of Columbia metro transportation system, eye protection, bike helmet, a tactical vest with hard plates, baton, mag light, masks, and gloves,” the affidavit (below) said.

FBI agents also seized multiple guns and ammunition rounds from Giannakos’ home, according to federal court documents.

According to the federal documents, FBI agents seized records in the home that showed Giannakos’ affiliation with the Proud Boys — described in the affidavit as “an extremist right-wing group that has gained a national reputation for leading protests that often turned violent in cities such as Washington D.C. and Portland Oregon.”

Federal officials seized a Proud Boys “riptide” card, according to documents.

Federal Court Document

As a part of the investigation, they also took Giannakos’ cell phone.

Voicemail threats

Giannakos was first flagged by the FBI on January 27 when he allegedly left a message for an assistant U.S. Attorney in Miami that said if anything happens to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, the FBI agent and her associates would pay for it.

Giannakos was charged last week for the threat, according to U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy‘s office.

FBI agents traced the phone number to a T-mobile account and found it was registered to a person living with Giannakos, according to law enforcement.

On Feb. 1, an FBI agent called the phone number and Giannokos answered, the affidavit said. On the same day, another FBI agent knocked on his door in Gilbert and he answered.

Giannokos lives on Misty Lane in Gilbert.

Giannokos’ home in Gilbert, South Carolina

His case will be prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Jim May and Elliott Daniels.

“Those who seek violent retribution on prosecutors, former prosecutors, other law enforcement officials and individuals who assist law enforcement will be held accountable,” McCoy said last week.

According to court documents, Giannokos had previously been convicted of assault and battery in a high and aggravated nature. He was unemployed and spending a significant amount of time at home, according to the FBI.

Giannokos has a court hearing scheduled Thursday. Stay tuned…

