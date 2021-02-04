Lexington Man Threatened Federal Prosecutor About Proud Boys Leader, Feds Say

A Lexington County, South Carolina man has been charged with threatening a former assistant U.S. attorney and her family and accusing her of leaking information about Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, according to US Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy‘s office.

James Patrick Giannakos, Jr. of Gilbert, South Carolina was charged with transmitting in interstate commerce any communication containing a threat to injure following an FBI investigation.

Giannakos was first flagged by federal officials on January 27 when he allegedly left a message for an assistant U.S. Attorney in Miami that said “if anything happens to Mr. Enrique Tarrio, the same thing will happen to you and your family . . . If anything happens to him, I promise you and your associates will pay for it.”

The threat came days after multiple media outlets reported that Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys — described in the affidavit as “an extremist right-wing group that has gained a national reputation for leading protests that often turned violent in cities such as Washington D.C. and Portland Oregon” — provided officials with inside info that led to 13 arrests.

The assistant U.S. attorney told the FBI how scared she was for her family after receiving threats, court documents say.

After the assistant U.S. attorney reported the voicemail to the FBI, six additional threatening voicemails were left by the same phone number with an 803 area code, according to the affidavit (below).

FBI agents traced the phone number to a T-mobile account and found it was registered to a person living with Giannakos.

On Feb. 1, an FBI agent called the phone number and Giannokos answered, the affidavit said. On the same day, another FBI agent knocked on his door in Gilbert and he answered.

According to court records, Giannokos had previously been convicted of assault and battery in a high and aggravated nature. He was unemployed and spending a significant amount of time at home, according to the FBI.

During the investigation, police found enough probable cause to charge Giannokos with a federal crime.

His case will be prosecuted by Assistant United States attorneys Jim May and Elliott Daniels.

“Those who seek violent retribution on prosecutors, former prosecutors, other law enforcement officials and individuals who assist law enforcement will be held accountable,” McCoy said.

