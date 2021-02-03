SC Residents 65 And Older Can Schedule A COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Monday

South Carolina is starting to catch up to neighboring states in the race for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that South Carolina residents 65 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting Monday Feb. 8.

“With increased vaccine allocations from the federal government and a streamlined, statewide vaccination plan, it is now appropriate to expand the number of South Carolinians eligible to receive vaccine,” the release from the Department of Health and Environmental Control said. “However, supply of the vaccine remains limited for the time being.”

As FITSNews reported earlier this week, we’ve seen a lot of reports recently of South Carolinians traveling to Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia, where adults have been eligible to receive the vaccine.

The release said SCDHEC officials are also working to give access to other South Carolinians who need the vaccine — including teachers.

“We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at the highest risk of dying from the virus,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible. Today’s action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next.”

As SCDHEC noted in their news release, more than 81 percent of COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina have been those over 65. The new announcement gives approximately 309,000 South Carolinians access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we evaluate supply versus demand and as the rate of vaccines coming into the state increases, we believe it is appropriate to begin scheduling appointments for additional South Carolinians,” DHEC Acting Director Marshall Taylor said. “While every South Carolinian will have a chance to get the vaccine, it’s important to understand the availability of vaccine is limited in South Carolina, like in all states.”

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

