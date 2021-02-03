Miranda Lambert Visits Charleston, Shows A Lot Of Love For Halls Chophouse And Lowcountry

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert recently visited Charleston, South Carolina and showed a whole lot of love for the Holy City and Lowcountry businesses.

“Dreamy Charleston, SC, I miss you already,” Lambert wrote on her Instagram Wednesday.

After Lambert and her husband visited Asheville, North Carolina, they headed down to the Lowcountry.

Lambert shared highlights from her Charleston trip — starting with one of South Carolina’s favorite restaurants — Halls Chophouse.

Lambert gave @Hallschophouse a shoutout on Instagram. The Texas native apparently has been there before.

“Thank you for the warm welcome back and for the most delicious Sunday brunch and Gospel music,” Lambert wrote.

Miranda Lambert also visited Harken Cafe on Queen Street. She said it was “the sweetest little place for breakfast” where she had a spiced vanilla latte and avocado toast.”

“For the win,” she wrote about Harken Cafe.

Miranda Lambert photo

“You could spend days in this town just looking at the beautiful historic homes and churches and the art galleries,” Miranda wrote of the Holy City.

Miranda Lambert photo

She said she booked a half-day tour with Tours by Locals to show her around the city with Joyce Wier as her guide.

“She was fun, charismatic and super knowledgeable about the history of Charleston,” Lambert said of Wier.

She also visited the Gardens at Middleton Place and said they were beautiful.

Lambert gave Mount Pleasant a shoutout, too.

“We also loved the KOA Holiday /Mt. Pleasant,” she wrote. “The best part was the “alligators may live here” sign!”

“I could go on and on about this town and 3 days this time around wasn’t nearly enough,” Miranda Lambert wrote. “I can’t wait to go back. If y’all haven’t been to the Lowcountry , you better GIT down there!”

