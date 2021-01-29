SC Community Leader With ‘Passion For Children’ Charged With Grand Larceny

A Marlboro County, South Carolina community leader accused of submitting fraudulent travel reimbursements to the government has been arrested, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Pamela M. Ashwood, 55, was charged with grand larceny following an investigation by SLED.

According to arrest warrants, Ashwood “submitted fraudulent documents to the Marlboro County Finance Department in order to receive travel reimbursement payments in the amount of $2,114.19.”

She allegedly did this while employed as program director of the Drug Free Marlboro Coalition in July 2019, according to the arrest warrants.

She was arrested on Jan. 27, 2021 and booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

Marlboro County officials asked SLED to investigate the crime.

According to the Herald-Advocate, Ashwood took over as program director at the Marlboro Drug Free Coalition in 2014. It was formerly the Marlboro County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission and is funded mostly by grants.

The Herald-Advocate article said Ashwood had a “passion for children.”

“She has found many ways to do that over the years, as a teacher, prevention specialist, youth ministry leader and her much-loved alter-ego, Clara the Clown,” the Herald Advocate reported.

Grand larceny is a felony in South Carolina. If convicted, Ashwood faces up to five years in prison.

Banner: Getty