Lexington Man Who Assaulted And Threatened SC Officers Is Going To Prison, Officials Say

A Lexington, South Carolina man who assaulted a police officer is going to prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, according to a news release from Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard.

Colby Alfred Henke, 38, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer and threatening the life of a public official, according to the news release.

On May 1, 2020, a South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon, and Parole (SCDPPP) agent visited a home in Lexington, South Carolina to meet with a parolee.

“Upon the agent’s arrival, Henke approached the agent and repeatedly threatened to shoot the agent in the face and beat him,” the solicitor’s office said. “Despite all attempts to defuse the situation, Henke ignored all commands and continued to threaten the agent.”

Henke then charged at the SCDPPP agent and tried to assault him, the news release said. The SCDPPP agent then called for backup.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies soon arrived at the home, but Henke continued to resist arrest.

“He also kicked and attempted to bite a deputy while they were attempting to place him under arrest,” the news release said.

Sheriff’s Office deptuties then placed Henke in a violent prisoner restraint so they could transfer him to the Lexington County Detention Center.

While in jail, Henke threatened to kill a Lexington County Sheriff’s deputy, the release said.

Henke has multiple other convictions, including willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Assistant Solicitor Whitney Yongue prosecuted the case.

“This week, we handled numerous matters by videoconferencing. Our prosecutors are diligently working to ensure justice is served in Lexington County despite the in-person court restrictions,” Hubbard said. “Several serious offenders were sentenced by Circuit Court Judge William P. Keesley to lengthy, active prison sentences for offenses in Lexington County during this term of court.”

Others sentenced this week in the 11th circuit include:

Damerio Milek Jones , 19, was sentenced to 15 years after a pleading guilty to discharging firearms into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a stolen pistol.

, 19, was sentenced to 15 years after a pleading guilty to discharging firearms into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a stolen pistol. Milton Whaley Mahaffey, 47, was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree and unlawful conduct toward a child.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

