SLED Arrests Florence County Man In Connection With Prison Escape Attempt

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a Florence county man this week on a criminal conspiracy charge in connection with an escape attempt at a Palmetto State prison last month.

According to a news release from the law enforcement agency, 23-year-old Dallas Jeremiah Richarson Waiters, Jr. was charged in connection with a December 27, 2020 escape attempt from McCormick Correctional Institution, a level three (maximum security) facility in McCormick, S.C. administered by the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Waiters allegedly conspired with SCDC inmate Johnny Gregg and others “to aid in their escape,” according to a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for his arrest.

Specifically, “Waiters was communicating with Gregg via his cellular phone,” with the two communicating “via text message … just prior to the attempted escape,” the affidavit added.

Several relevant portions of the affidavit have been redacted, however, so it is not clear exactly what transpired between Waiters and Gregg prior to the escape attempt.

Or whether other inmates were involved …

Clearly, though, we are looking at another instance in which contraband cell phones are allegedly facilitating criminal activity behind bars – a problem which has figured prominently in several high-profile cases (here and here).

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Waiters is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system (or until such time as he may decide to enter into a negotiated plea on the charge filed against him).

Waiters was booked at the McCormick county detention center. His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. eleventh circuit solicitor Rick Hubbard.

