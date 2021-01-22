Woman Crashes Car While Fleeing Shooting Outside Of Hilton Head Hotspot, Police Say

A woman fleeing the scene of a shooting Monday night crashed her car into a tree outside of a business on the south end of Hilton Head Island,

Police were called to 1 New Orleans Road, outside of Dough Boy’s Pizza, where the woman crashed her car around 8:15 p.m. Monday night, according to an incident report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Two male passengers were in the vehicle.

One of the male passengers inside the car had been shot in the arm and needed EMS immediately, a person on scene told deputies.

The other male passenger told police that they were just in the parking lot of the Triangle (a popular bar area on Hilton Head’s south end), when another vehicle pulled up next to them. A man got out and fired five to six shots at the vehicle, according to the police report.

One of those shots struck a male passenger’s arm.

The other male passenger then told the female driver to get to the hospital immediately. While on their way to the hospital, the woman lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree, according to the police report.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Deputies then headed to 7 Greenwood Drive outside of Brother Shucker’s (at the Triangle), to collect evidence from the shooting.

Major Bob Bromage, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said investigators believe this was a targeted incident and the public is not in danger at this time.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Mandy Matney is the news director at FITSNews. She’s an award-winning journalist from Kansas who has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Illinois, and South Carolina before making the switch to FITS. She currently lives on Hilton Head Island where she enjoys beach life. Want to contact Mandy? Send your story ideas, comments, suggestions and tips to [email protected].

