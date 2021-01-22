Abandoned Pitbull Attacked And Killed South Carolina 6-Year-Old Boy

A Hampton County, South Carolina family is grieving the loss of their 6-year-old son who was mauled to death by a pitbull this week.

According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a 6-year-old boy was attacked by a pitbull in Brunson, South Carolina around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

By the time deputies arrived on scene, the child was already dead.

Officials said Hampton County Animal Control took the dog and euthanized it after the attack.

On Wednesday night, child’s mother posted a heartbreaking video on Facebook.

In the video, she said that her son was attacked by a pitbull that had been abandoned and she was trying to find a home for.

“I was an advocate supporter for pitbulls… and what happened today happened so fast there was nothing anyone could do,” the mother said between tears.

Just days before the attack, the Hampton County mother posted a photo of the pitbull to see if anyone wanted to adopt the dog that appeared to be purposely abandoned by its previous owners. In the post, she indicated that the dog was good around children and was not aggressive.

She said that the family is requesting space at this time.

“We are going through the hardest thing of our lives right now,” she said. “It does not even feel real that we will wake up tomorrow and our son won’t be here.”

Per South Carolina law for any child death in the state, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the case.

The Island Packet first reported this story here.

This story will be updated.

