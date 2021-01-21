Trump Hires SC Election Attorney For Second Impeachment Hearing

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has hired Columbia, South Carolina lawyer Butch Bowers for his second impeachment hearing, Punchbowl News first reported.

Senator Lindsey Graham made the announcement in a Senate GOP conference call, according to Punchbowl News.

Bowers has advised numerous Republican politicians in South Carolina including Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford. He defended Sanford at his impeachment proceedings in 2009.

Recently, he represented former Florence County sheriff Kenney Boone, who pleaded guilty to embezzlement and misconduct in office.

This story will be updated.

