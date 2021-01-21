No Sex On The SkyWheel, Please

A South Carolina couple has been criminally charged after allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse in a gondola on the Myrtle Beach, S.C. SkyWheel – and posted a film of their “sexploits” to an adult website.

Lori Marie Harmon, 36, of Lexington, S.C. and Eric Charles Harmon, 36, of Surfside Beach, S.C. were arrested on January 16, 2021 after officers with the Myrtle Beach, S.C. police department discovered the explicit gondola video – and additional clips of the couple engaging in sex acts at a community swimming pool and a local hotel.

All of the clips had been uploaded to an adult website, police claimed.

(Via: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Both Harmons (above) were charged with indecent exposure and “participation in obscene material,” which we certainly hope has a nexus to public indecency … otherwise a lot of people we know are about to be in a lot of trouble.

Lori Harmon was also charged with one count of malicious injury to personal property … which we won’t even attempt to explain to our readers.

According to police, the most recent of these sexcapades took place “in full view of the public” sometime in December 2020.

The SkyWheel is being temporarily dismantled by work crews this month as part of a major upgrade intended to coincide with its tenth anniversary. That upgrade will include a new array of lights, but will also feature the refurbishment of the interior and exterior of all 42 of its gondolas.

The attraction will be closed for several months while the upgrades take place …

