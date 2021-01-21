Coyote Named Wiley Snuck Into SC Elementary School Bathroom. What Happened To Him?

A South Carolina coyote made a fatal mistake Thursday when it decided to sneak into Cane Bay Elementary School in Summerville during morning drop off.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, assigned at the school, the coyote was discovered and trapped inside the school bathroom. They named the Coyote “Wiley.”

Wiley was “safely apprehended” without incident and handed over to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

Unfortunately, the morning did not end well for Wiley, who was euthanized by the staff at the Berkeley County animal shelter Thursday, SCDNR spokesperson David Lucas told FITSNews.

“One of our law enforcement officers in the region did respond to the shelter and advised them that euthanization was the proper course of action,” Lucas told FITSNews.

Coyotes in SC

According to SCDNR, coyotes are more active this time of the year because it’s breeding season from January through March.

Just earlier this week, South Carolina’s great white shark whisperer Chip Michalove caught a pair of coyotes on security camera trampling through his yard on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (see video below).

video by Chip Michalove

According to SCDNR, coyotes are most active throughout the night, but some are spotted during the day.

Coyotes are typically around 35 pounds, but grow to over 50 pounds. They have good eyesight and are quick — with sprinting speeds up to 40 mph.

According to SCDNR, coyotes first appeared in South Carolina in 1978 and “continue to expand in great numbers.” They were first brought here for hound running in the Upstate and are now seen in all 46 counties.

In 2016, SCDNR created the Coyote Harvest Incentive Program to help control the population. Coyote’s have been preying on South Carolina’s official state animal the White-tailed deer.

In South Carolina, it is legal to shoot a coyote on your property and within 100 yards of your home without a hunting license during daylight hours. However, some cities have laws against shooting coyotes so its best to check with local ordinances.

Lucas told FITSNews it appears that the coyote population has leveled off in the last few years.

In 2018, 22,731 coyotes were shot in South Carolina according to an SCDNR hunter’s survey. The population appeared to peak around 2014 when 31,306 coyotes were shot.

Mandy Matney is the news director at FITSNews. She’s an award-winning journalist from Kansas who has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Illinois, and South Carolina before making the switch to FITS. She currently lives on Hilton Head Island where she enjoys beach life. Want to contact Mandy? Send your story ideas, comments, suggestions and tips to [email protected].