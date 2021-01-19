SC House Minority Leader’s Office Vandalized On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

S.C. House of Representatives Minority leader Todd Rutherford‘s office was vandalized on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On social media, the black politician shared a photo of two broken windows at his office in Columbia, South Carolina smashed in.

“Anyone who thinks the fight for equality is over, is unfortunately mistaken,” Rutherford said.

The vandalism came just days after Rutherford received a strange piece of mail last week (shown below).

“Make whatever conclusion you would like,” Rutherford wrote.

The note said “first Beasley, now Hodges, you next. No votes for turncoats.”

Former South Carolina governors David Beasley and Jim Hodges made attempts to take down the confederate flag at the S.C. Statehouse.

Rutherford recently introduced a bill to remove confederate flags from South Carolina license plates. Right now, SCDMV offers confederate flag license plates for Sons of Confederate members.

“They can take a bumper sticker and they can put it on their car all day, but this is an official tag of the state of South Carolina,” Rutherford told the Post and Courier. “If a person wants a Confederate flag on their car, they can paint it on there like the Dukes of Hazzard and they should, so that we can recognize them for the vile, hateful people that they are.”

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

