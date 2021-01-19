Greenville County Couple Charged With Homicide By Child Abuse In 3-Year-Old’s Death

A Greenville County, South Carolina couple has been charged in the Jan. 14 death of a 3-year-old girl.

Jerry Austin Robinson, 34, and Ariel Robinson, 29, were both charged with homicide by child abuse, according to a release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Per South Carolina law, SLED must investigate all child fatalities.

Ariel and Jerry Robinson are accused of “inflicting a serious of blunt force injuries” to the 3-year-old victim that resulted in her death, according to arrest warrants in the case.

The couple was responsible for the care and welfare of the child at the time of the incident, arrest warrants said.

The child abuse occurred in Simpsonville, South Carolina, according to the arrest warrant.

WSPA reported that the victims name was Victoria Rose Smith of Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Both defendants were booked at the Greenville County Detention Center.

They each face life in prison if found guilty of the charge of homicide by child abuse

The case is the second homicide by child abuse case in South Carolina since December. The Beaufort Police Department charged 27-year-old Frederick Luma of Lady’s Island, South Carolina late last month.

