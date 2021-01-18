SC Man Who Took Selfie With John C. Calhoun Statue During U.S. Capitol Riots Charged, Feds Say

At least one South Carolina man is facing federal charges in connection to the January 6. riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Andrew Hatley, whose hometown is not listed in court documents filed by federal officials Friday, was charged with the following federal offenses:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions,

Engaging in disorderly conduct on capitol grounds

Engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol buildings or grounds

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

According to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, a tipster contacted the FBI around 4:18 p.m. January 6 — as the riots were still happening — and said Hatley drove from his residence in South Carolina to attend protests at the U.S. Capitol.

The tipster provided a photograph that shows Hatley and another man taking a selfie with the John C. Calhoun statue inside the U.S. Capitol during the time of the riots (below).

FBI investigators found a Facebook profile that appeared to show Hatley denying having any involvement in the Capitol riots in a post (below).

However, FBI agents compared photos from Hatley’s facebook profile and he appeared wearing the same hat in a photo on his Facebook page and in the selfie with the John C. Calhoun statue.

Hatley was also sharing his geolocation during his entire trip to Washington D.C through an app called Life360, according to federal documents.

The FBI obtained a search warrant for Hatley’s Life360 account.

“The data confirms that Hatley’s cellular telephone was at the U.S. Capitol Building during the events described above on January 6, 2021,” the federal criminal complaint (below) said.

The FBI then contacted Hatley through the phone number linked to the Life360 account and he confirmed it was his only phone number.

“When Hatley was asked about the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, HATLEY advised he was not sure how much he should say without legal counsel because he could be in a great deal of trouble,” the federal criminal complaint said.

Federal officials have not said if they have Hatley in custody.

According to Hatley’s Facebook page, he was working at Senn Freight Lines in Newberry, South Carolina.

Kevin Birney of the U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

On the evening of the Capitol riots, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Peter M. McCoy Jr. released a statement that warned South Carolina residents who participated in the riots.

“Let me be perfectly clear: Federal crimes were violated today at our Nation’s Capitol building,” he said. “Anyone who traveled from the District of South Carolina with intent to aid this travesty or commit acts of destruction will be prosecuted by The U.S. Attorney’s Office For South Carolina.”

