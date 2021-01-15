SC Statehouse Closed Until Inauguration Day Due To FBI Warning About Armed Protesters

Multiple South Carolina law enforcement agencies are collaborating to ensure safety in downtown Columbia through next week following a warning from the FBI about the potential of armed protesters at state capitol buildings.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the State House will be closed to all visitors from January 16th – January 20th,” South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said in a statement issued Friday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), City of Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department are working together to secure downtown Columbia through Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

This story will be updated…

