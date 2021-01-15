‘A Colossal Waste Of Time’: SC COVID-19 Vaccine Supply For Existing Appointments Cut By 75 Percent

After a week of confusing information regarding the bungled COVID-19 vaccine rollout in South Carolina, state leaders received more bad news on Friday.

The federal government has reduced South Carolina’s supply of vaccines by 75 percent, according to a release from the South Carolina Hospital Association.

After thousands of elderly South Carolina residents spent hours trying to sign up for an appointment as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) allowed people over 70 to register for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Wednesday, many of those hard-fought appointments will have to be cancelled or rescheduled — compounding to the already chaotic rollout.

State Senator Tom Davis said South Carolina will continue to get 60,000 doses a week in January — which is much less than what they were anticipating.

The hospitals are now in a tough position as it is unclear how many appointments they can plan for. Likely, a lot of the people who spent hours to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment will have to wait longer to get their dose, Davis said Friday afternoon.

“So the hospitals will likely have to cancel the appointments and even worse, you have to redo the whole thing over again,” Davis said. “The whole thing was just a colossal waste of time.”

Hilton Head Hospital CEO Jeremy Clark said Friday his hospital will be communicating with DHEC to get a better idea of the exact dosages they will be allocated before they start canceling or postponing appointments.

South Carolina’s vaccine rollout has been a total disaster so far. As of Friday, SC ranked dead last among the nation’s fifty states in terms of the number of Covid-19 vaccinations it has received.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of January 14, 2021 only 6,808 vaccines had been distributed for every 100,000 South Carolinians.

That is the worst distribution rate of any state in the nation … which has placed additional pressure on the administration of governor Henry McMaster, FITSNews founding editor Will Folks reported yesterday.

“To say McMaster has bumbled, fumbled and stumbled his way through Covid-19 is putting it politely,” Folks wrote. “Also, as we have frequently pointed out, his inconsistent handling of the pandemic had significantly sapped his political strength.”

Now that state leaders have overestimated the number of anticipated vaccine, the situation is looking bleak.

We will continue to report